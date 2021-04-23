I955 FM


Drug bust in south leads to the arrest of 3 men on board a pirogue

Three men from Diego Martin, Marabella, and Williamsville are now in police custody after a drug bust in the south.

The 3 were held on board a pirogue in the Gulf of Paria, near Point Fortin yesterday morning.

It is reported the pirogue carrying large packets of cocaine and marijuana.

The estimated value of the find has not yet been determined.

Officers of the customs and excise division made the discovery.

It is said acting on intelligence the boat was spotted and stopped shortly before four am.

The pirogue with the 3 men and the drugs were taken to the King’s Wharf in San Fernando.

Approximately 32 packets were counted, and 30 of them appeared to be marijuana while two are believed to have carried cocaine.

Customs and Excise Division officers also seized 2 Yamaha boat engines.

