I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

167 new cases of COVID

Posted on April 23, 2021 by admin

The latest update from the Ministry of Health says there are 167 new cases of the virus.

Twenty-three of the new cases were among workers on offshore platforms.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,161.

There have been 12 deaths in the month of April.

The toll remains at 157.

The country has an overall confirmed total of 9,383 positive cases.

It is said the month of April has seen the largest number of new cases for the year.

There have been 1,335 infections.

According to the Ministry, seven people have been discharged from State facilities and there have been a further 22 recovered community cases.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *