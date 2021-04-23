167 new cases of COVID

The latest update from the Ministry of Health says there are 167 new cases of the virus.

Twenty-three of the new cases were among workers on offshore platforms.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,161.



There have been 12 deaths in the month of April.

The toll remains at 157.

The country has an overall confirmed total of 9,383 positive cases.

It is said the month of April has seen the largest number of new cases for the year.

There have been 1,335 infections.

According to the Ministry, seven people have been discharged from State facilities and there have been a further 22 recovered community cases.