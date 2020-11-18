Coronavirus Task Force offers dire warnings

Vice President of USA Mike Pence

Doctors on the White House Coronavirus Task Force stress to Vice President Mike Pence that the coronavirus pandemic situation is dire and only getting worse.

The doctors fear the US could see an average of 1,500 deaths a day next week, and up to 2,000 a day by Christmas without any changes to mitigation measures.

The doctors on the task force are also concerned the predicted spikes will completely overrun hospitals and force the US back to the hectic early phase of the pandemic.