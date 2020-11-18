Saudi Arabia’s 1st Women’s Football League has begun

Saudi Arabia’s first Women’s Football League has begun, after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 600 players for 24 teams based in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are competing for a Championship Cup.

The opening matches on Tuesday evening were not televised, but Saudi media hailed them as another step forward for women’s participation in sport.

It was only in 2018 that women were first allowed to watch football matches in stadiums in the Gulf Kingdom.

For many years, the authorities cited cultural norms and religious teachings in denying women the right to participate in sporting activities.

Conservative clerics warned that opening sports to them would lead to immorality.

Seven matches took place in the capital Riyadh and the Red Sea City of Jeddah on the opening day.