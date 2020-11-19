I955 FM


CMO says the county of St. George accounts for most of the COVID cases in Trinidad

Posted on November 19, 2020 by admin
Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Roshan Parasram

Several communities, which are covered by the county of St. George, are being told they collectively account for most of the COVID-19 cases in Trinidad.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Roshan Parasram, confirms this.

Dr. Parasram says St. George makes up almost 20% of active cases.

Dr. Parasram said there are 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Trinidad with 37 of those persons being housed in step down facilities.

Some 1,346,000 persons worldwide have died from COVID-19. 

One hundred and thirteen of those deaths occurred locally.

