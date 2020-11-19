Health Minister says hope seems to be on the horizon

Health minister Terrence Deyalsingh says hope seems to be on the horizon as 2 possible vaccines, which may combat the virus, have been completed.
At the COVID-19 press briefing yesterday Minister Deyalsingh revealed the names and characteristics of the new vaccines.
Further the Health Minister noted that distribution of the medicine would not be a problem.
