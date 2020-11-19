I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Health Minister says hope seems to be on the horizon

Posted on November 19, 2020 by admin
Health minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Health minister Terrence Deyalsingh says hope seems to be on the horizon as 2 possible vaccines, which may combat the virus, have been completed.

At the COVID-19 press briefing yesterday Minister Deyalsingh revealed the names and characteristics of the new vaccines.

Further the Health Minister noted that distribution of the medicine would not be a problem.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *