5-year-old boy mauled by dogs in Jamaica

Dogs mauled a 5-year-old boy in St. Anns, Jamaica as he was returning home from a shop.

He was yesterday transferred to a hospital in Kingston to undergo cosmetic surgery.

Acting Senior Medical Officer at the St. Anns Bay Regional Hospital Dr. Tanya Hamilton Johnson says the boy w as bitten all over his body.

Dr. Hamilton Johnson confirmed yesterday that the boy has regained consciousness.

The dogs attacked the boy last Sunday afternoon.