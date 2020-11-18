5-year-old boy mauled by dogs in Jamaica

Dogs mauled a 5-year-old boy in St. Anns, Jamaica as he was returning home from a shop.
He was yesterday transferred to a hospital in Kingston to undergo cosmetic surgery.
Acting Senior Medical Officer at the St. Anns Bay Regional Hospital Dr. Tanya Hamilton Johnson says the boy w as bitten all over his body.
Dr. Hamilton Johnson confirmed yesterday that the boy has regained consciousness.
The dogs attacked the boy last Sunday afternoon.
