Port of Spain Mayor says steps are being taken to fix Queen Street

Port of Spain’s Mayor Joel Martinez

Port of Spain’s Mayor Joel Martinez says steps are being taken to fix the unsightly and appalling state of Queen Street.

On Monday Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said Queen Street is in a deplorable condition and must be addressed.

Just 3 years ago Queen Street was renamed after Miss Universe 1977 Jenelle Penny Commissiong.

Yesterday Mayor Martinez said the idea behind the renaming of the street was well intended but the current problems it requires help from different sectors.

The Mayor was part of the Spotlight on the Capital City on Monday where there were calls to revitalise Port of Spain.