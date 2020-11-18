An opposition MP says crime is on the increase in central

A plea, from an opposition Member of Parliament, for violent crimes in central to be addressed.
MP for Couva North Ravi Ratiram tells Newscenter 5 heinous incidents are on the rise.
He says in one case the intruders threatened to sever a woman’s fingers as a warning to the family.
Mr. Ratiram says the community is under siege and he is calling for a greater police presence in the area.
The MP says he is in the process of establishing a community watch group to assist residents.
