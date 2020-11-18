A view among Auxiliary Fire Officers that they have been overlooked by TTFS

There is a view among Auxiliary Fire Officers that they have been overlooked for regular positions in the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service.

The officers are upset claiming their 15 and 20 of years service have been disregarded and they have been sidelined for absorption.

The disgruntled group described the move as unfair saying those who were absorbed were not trained.

However yesterday Deputy Fire Officer Mervin Layne told Newscenter 5 absorption is not an entitlement.

Officer Layne explained that all the vacancies were filled with the last batch of officers but persons will be added on a needs basis.

The Fire Officers Association is yet to respond to the claims.