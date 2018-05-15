Another murder recorded this time in South Trinidad

Another murder is recorded this time in south Trinidad.
The victim is identified as Larry Chatoor.
We are told the killing occurred at his burger stall located at Cross Crossing last night.
Newscentre 5 understands Mr. Chatoor was killed by a man who pretended to be a customer.
Mr. Chatoor is the fourth member of his family to be killed since 2006
His father Harry Chatoor was killed in 2006.
His brother Balchan was poisoned and another brother Khemraj Chatoor was shot dead in 2008
And yet another sibling Rishie was shot dead during a robbery at a bar in Princess Town in 2015.
