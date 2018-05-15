I955 FM


Another murder recorded this time in South Trinidad

Posted on May 15, 2018 by newscenter5

577c3b019ba9f.imageAnother murder is recorded this time in south Trinidad.

 

The victim is identified as Larry Chatoor.

 

We are told the killing occurred at his burger stall located at Cross Crossing last night.

 

Newscentre 5 understands Mr. Chatoor was killed by a man who pretended to be a customer.

 

Mr. Chatoor is the fourth member of his family to be killed since 2006

 

His father Harry Chatoor was killed in 2006.

 

His brother Balchan was poisoned and another brother Khemraj Chatoor was shot dead in 2008

 

And yet another sibling Rishie was shot dead during a robbery at a bar in Princess Town in 2015.

