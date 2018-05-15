I955 FM


Minister of National Security denying reports that he gave instructions for the SSA to spy on officers

Posted on May 15, 2018 by newscenter5

minister edmund dillonMinister of National Security Edmund Dillon is denying reports that he gave instructions to the Strategic Services Agency to spy on police officers.

 

A newspaper article yesterday reported that Minister Dillon gave the instruction last year after complaints about police officers that may be involved in illegal activities.

 

But Minister Dillon yesterday said this is not true.

 

When pressed further, Minister Dillon sought to explain the role of the SSA, spying on police officers is not included.

 

Minister dillon was speaking with reporters at the Golden Grove Prison.

