3 days after PSA Elections…no declared winner

Watson Duke

Three days after internal elections in the Public Services Association, there is no declared winner.

Reports are saying up to late last evening, the counting of ballots was still in progress.

However, early results indicate incumbent Watson Duke and his Game Changers Team are in the lead.

There have been fears of vote rigging and padding following the polls.

On Monday the union went to the polls to elect a new executive.

Yesterday returning officer, Selwyn Malcolm said the election process on Monday was smooth and results should have been be known by noon.

However teams contesting Watson Duke’s Game Changers said the delayed results were a bad sign.

Curtis Cuffie of the Concerned Public Officers Team believes the elections were stolen.

Oral Saunders of the United Public Officers insisted a united opposition would have been more effective.

Labour Warriors hopeful Ian Murray said the failure of the elections committee to present results hours after the vote is unprecedented.

The elections were held on Monday after months of contention and court interventions.