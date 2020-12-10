Autopsy results confirm Krystal Primus-Epinoza drowned

Krystal Primus-Espinoza

Krystal Primus-Espinoza died as a result of asphyxiation due to drowning.

The finding was revealed in an autopsy report on Wednesday.

It says the bruises on the 36-year-old woman’s body were consistent with a fall.

Mrs. Primus-Espinoza’s body was found in the sea off Balandra last Thursday, a short distance away from where her husband’s Toyota Hilux was found abandoned after apparently going over the cliff.

She was last seen alive at home at St. Ann’s Village, Mayaro, the day before.

Reports say Primus-Espinoza and her husband Alvon Espinoza were liming on Tuesday night at the home of a family friend, where they slept.

It is said they returned to their home on Wednesday, and Espinoza fell asleep.

His 3-year-old daughter who told him, her mother was gone, eventually awakened him.

The family began searching for Primus-Espinoza who had left in her husband’s van.

The van was found on the shore a few hours before the body was found.