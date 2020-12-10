Autopsy results confirm Ashanti Riley was stabbed and beaten death

Ashanti Riley

Eighteen-year-old Ashanti Riley was stabbed and beaten to death.

Ms. Riley’s body was found on La Canoa Road in Santa Cruz last Friday morning, after she was reported missing.

The official autopsy results say Ashanti Riley died from sharp force injuries to her right chest and lower abdomen and blunt force trauma to the back of her left chest.

Ashanti Riley was last seen getting into a PH taxi in Santa Cruz.

She left home to visit her grandmother in Cocorite.

So far at least 2 people have been detained and have been questioned in connection with the killing of the teenager.

Another man is being sought.

There has been talk of pepper spray as one possible tool in the fight against attacks on women.

The Police Commissioner has expressed his support for the legalisation of pepper spray.

In the Parliament yesterday Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley was asked about his position on the suggested device.

But Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal sought to get more from the Prime Minister on the use of pepper spray.

The Prime Minister has expressed concerns about pepper spray getting into the wrong hands and creating another problem.