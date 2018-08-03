Zimbabwe’s Opposition Leader vows to launch legal challenge after election results

Zimbabwe’s Opposition Leader has dismissed unverified fake results after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared winner of the first election since the ousting of Robert Mugabe.

Chairwoman of the Electoral Commission Priscilla Chigumba announced the results vowed to launch a legal challenge, saying the vote was rigged.

Mr. Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to unite behind his presidency.

Police are patrolling the streets of the capital, Harare, after protests on Wednesday left six people dead.

Al Jazeera Haru Mutasa reports.

Mr. Mnangagwa, of the governing Zanu-PF party, took office after former President Mugabe was forced to resign in November.

The vote was intended to set Zimbabwe on a new path following years of repressive rule, but tensions are now rising.