Nicole Dyer Griffith issues statement condemning critics of her husband’s CoP appointment

The wife of the man elected to be Commissioner of Police; Nicole Dyer Griffith issues a statement condemning criticisms of the appointment.
Mrs. Dyer Griffith takes Congress Of the People political leader, Carolyn Seepersad Bachan to task, for querying the appointment and the Prime Minister’s decision to support Mr. Griffith.
Mrs. Seepersad Bachan has raised concerns about the appointment of a political person to the position.
She said it sets a bad precedent.
But Mrs. Dyer Griffith says the concerns of the C.O.P. leader are pathetic.
Mrs. Dyer Griffith said earlier today the concerns of the C.O.P. leader have already been dealt with.
Mrs. Dyer Griffith has been an active member of the Congress Of the People and has held executive positions.
Last year she sought to contest the elections within the party.
