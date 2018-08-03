I955 FM


Couple arrested in Fyzabad for allegedly being in possession of arms and ammunition

Posted on August 3, 2018 by newscenter5

arrest-picA couple is arrested in an anti crime exercise for allegedly being in possession of arms and ammunition.

 

The man and woman were detained in Fyzabad on Wednesday.

 

Police say at around 5:20am they executed a search warrant at a house in Lake Road, South Oropouche.

 

The search of the home revealed two homemade shotguns and one cartridge.

 

A 39-year-old man and his 23-year-old common-law wife were taken into custody.

