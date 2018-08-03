T&T escapes high levels of rainfall

Trinidad and Tobago has escaped what was predicted to be high levels of rainfall.
At around 5pm yesterday the meteorological office lowered its yellow alert to green.
On Wednesday the MET office issued the alert, warning of more rain and heavy thundershowers to come.
In anticipation of the bad weather yesterday, the Mayor of the Central Borough of Chaguanas Gopaul Boodan called on Burgesses to contact the corporation in the event of emergency.
Mayor Boodan said the bad weather caused some traffic issues.
And Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation in the south of the country, Glen Ramadharsingh said dark clouds were looming over his area.
Dr. Ramadharsingh said he was bracing for a heavy down pour.
Dr. Ramadharsingh hoped his community would have escaped flooding.
Meanwhile clean up operations continued in Couva/Tabaquite /Talparo on Wednesday.
Yesterday Chairman of the Regional Corporation Henry Awong said 40 persons were affected by Tuesday’s inclement weather.
Mr. Awong said so far there have been no new reports of flooding.
