Chairman of Diego Martin Regional Corporation blames residents’ indiscriminate dumping for flooding in the area

Chairman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation Susan Hong blames indiscriminate dumping by residents for flooding in the area.

Yesterday Ms. Hong told Newscenter 5, there were no flood reports at the time but if the heavy rains had persisted that would change.

But she said every time flooding occurs it is due to items discarded by residents in the rivers.

She said there are certain areas of particular concern.

There were reports of some overflow at the Diego Martin exit earlier yesterday.