I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Chairman of Diego Martin Regional Corporation blames residents’ indiscriminate dumping for flooding in the area

Posted on August 3, 2018 by newscenter5
Chairman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation Susan Hong

Chairman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation Susan Hong

Chairman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation Susan Hong blames indiscriminate dumping by residents for flooding in the area.

 

Yesterday Ms. Hong told Newscenter 5, there were no flood reports at the time but if the heavy rains had persisted that would change.

 

But she said every time flooding occurs it is due to items discarded by residents in the rivers.

 

She said there are certain areas of particular concern.

 

There were reports of some overflow at the Diego Martin exit earlier yesterday.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *