Founder of the El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation is inviting persons to take part in response training for oil spills

The El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation is inviting persons to take part in response training for oil spills.

Director and founder of the centre Ricardo Meade laments that Trinidad and Tobago has a long history in the energy industry, yet the country lacks skilled personnel to effectively respond to such situations.

He says he is hoping to improve the situation through the Oil Wildlife Response Volunteer Training Programme.

Mr. Meade encourages young persons to become trained in this field since they are the future.

He was speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday.