Member of Guyana’s Peoples Progressive party to face Privileges Committee soon

A member of Guyana’s Peoples Progressive party will soon face the Privileges Committee.

Harry Gill has been accused of bringing the Speaker of the House in disrepute.

Mr. Gill has claimed there are inconsistencies in the Speaker’s rulings.

Speaker Dr. Bartlet Scotland earlier this week referred to a letter published by the Stabroak News sent by the Opposition MP.

He reminded the House that the Speaker’s actions couldn’t be criticized except by way of a substantive motion.

Responding to the Speaker’s statement, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo called for the MP to be sanctioned for his actions.

But chief whip Gail Teshiera insisted MPs have every right to express their freedom outside the House.