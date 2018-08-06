9 people homeless after fire destroys house in Laventille

A fire destroys a house in Laventille, 9 people are homeless.
Reports are saying the fire started at around 8 o’clock yesterday morning.
Officers of the Fire Service Headquarters responded to the trouble call.
The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.
Among the victims of the fire is a 4-year-old girl.
Another victim is Arlene Guerra.
She and her two children have been staying at her sister’s home for the past year.
Another victim, Afiya Waithe called for help.
Member of Parliament for Laventille west Fitzgerald Hinds visited the affected family yesterday.
He said he is seeking help for the family and he has called on people in the community to assist where they can.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.