9 people homeless after fire destroys house in Laventille

A fire destroys a house in Laventille, 9 people are homeless.

Reports are saying the fire started at around 8 o’clock yesterday morning.

Officers of the Fire Service Headquarters responded to the trouble call.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Among the victims of the fire is a 4-year-old girl.

Another victim is Arlene Guerra.

She and her two children have been staying at her sister’s home for the past year.

Another victim, Afiya Waithe called for help.

Member of Parliament for Laventille west Fitzgerald Hinds visited the affected family yesterday.

He said he is seeking help for the family and he has called on people in the community to assist where they can.