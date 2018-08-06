PM fires National Security Minister and replaces him with Stuart Young

The Prime Minister fires his Minister of National Security, and replaces him with Stuart Young.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley advised the President of the Republic, to revoke the appointment of Edmund Dillon as Minister of National Security.
Mr. Dillon is the first National Security Minister under the Rowley administration.
He has now been given the portfolio of Housing and Urban Development Minister.
Mr. Young loses the portfolio of Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General, but holds on his positions as Minister of Communications and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.
The President has also been advised to revoke the Prime Minister’s assignment as Minister of Housing and Urban Development.
Maxie Cuffie has been made Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Administration.
Mr. Cuffie returned to Trinidad and Tobago from the U.S. last week after receiving treatment for a stroke he suffered last year.
He was the Minister of Public Administration and Communications before his illness.
The Prime Minister also advised the President that the Minister of Public Administration, Ms. Marlene Mc Donald resumed her duties on Thursday August 2nd 2018.
