Woman dies on American Airlines flight to T&T

An 85-year-old woman dies on board an American Airlines flight to Trinidad and Tobago.

Nell Helen Cuffie collapsed in the washroom of the plane last Friday.

The flight was about 1 hour 20 minutes away from Piarco International Airport.

It was to arrive at 2:34pm.

Flight attendants are said to have found Mrs. Cuffie slumped over the toilet.

She was travelling with her younger brother Phipps Wilton and his wife Junette.

Reports say flight attendants called on passengers with medical skills to come forward.

Among those who volunteered was the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Medical Response of Trinidad and Tobago, Anderson Paul.

Mrs. Cuffie was given oxygen and the automated external defibrillator machine was used.

CPR was also administered to the woman who was returning to Trinidad and Tobago to live with her brother in Diego Martin.

The flight was subsequently diverted to St. Kitts Nevis.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on the body of Mrs. Cuffie in Trinidad and Tobago today.