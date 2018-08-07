I955 FM


Body found in waters off Mosquito Creek

Posted on August 7, 2018 by newscenter5

body-found-in-waterThe body of a man is discovered floating in the waters off Mosquito Creek.

 

The find was made this morning.

 

There is no positive identification yet but the corpse is believed to be that of the missing fisherman who fell overboard over the weekend and disappeared under water.

 

Police were called to the scene and fished the corpse out of the water.

 

A District Medical Officer pronounced the man dead.

 

The body was ordered to the San Fernando Mortuary where an autopsy, is expected to be performed following a positive identification.

