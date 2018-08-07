No discrepancies in monies owed to contractors says Minister of Planning and Development

Minister of Planning and Develeopment Camille Robinson Regis says there is a discrepancy in monies owed to contractors.

She says the figure now being contested is nowhere in the vicinity of three billion dollars.

Last week the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry says they are owed over 600 million by the government.

Speaking on the Morning Edition program today Minister Robinson Regis said the contractors must produce proof of their claims.

Minister Robinson-Regis also said the some of the monies have been paid to the contractors.

On Sunday during the Showdown program on i95.5fm former Education Minister Dr. Tim Gopiesingh said that government still owes contractors of the Education Facilities Limited.