DOMA hopeful that new National Security Minister makes a difference in the fight against crime

The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association are hopeful that new National Security Minister Stuart Young will make a difference in the fight against crime.
DOMA President, Gregory Aboud says the decision to make this change comes at a time of heightened concern among many sectors about the deteriorating law and order situation.
He says Mr. Young is an accomplished attorney at law and a successful litigator locally and internationally and has taken a very serious approach to all of his ministerial responsibilities so far.
Mr. Aboud says, among his cabinet colleagues, Mr. Young seems to be the best man for the job.
He also feels a few criminals are holding the country to ransom.
Mr. Young is one of the Ministers shifted during a surprise reshuffle, announced after midnight on Monday.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.