No word yet on when Gary Griffith will start job as CoP

There is no word yet when Gary Griffith will start the job as Commissioner of Police.
But the Police Service Commission has confirmed he was given his letter of appointment, before he left the country.
The confirmation came one week after the parliament said yes to his nomination.
In a brief statement yesterday the PSC said Mr. Griffith’s appointment “is in keeping with the Police Service Commission’s mandate to appoint persons to hold or act in the Office of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police.
But there is no word as to the conditions of Mr. Griffith’s appointment.
No details of his contract or when he is to begin functioning as Commissioner have been given by the commission.
In the release the PSC said that’s for the National Security Ministry to determine.
Mr. Griffith has said he is ready to begin doing the work and needs no honeymoon.
On the Morning Show the day after the parliament said yes to his appointment, Mr. Griffith said he understood the expectations of the people.
He said people just want to be safe.
Stephen Williams, who has been acting as Police Commissioner for over six years, is to go on pre-retirement leave this month.
Harold Phillip is expected to act in his absence.
