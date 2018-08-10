Zimbabwean Politician appears in court in handcuffs for charges of inciting violence

Zimbabwean Opposition politician Tendai Biti has appeared in court in handcuffs on charges of inciting violence after he was deported from Zambia.
Zambia’s government rejected Mr. Biti’s request for asylum on Wednesday.
Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Mr. Biti has been released on bail following his intervention.
Prosecutors accuse Mr. Biti of fuelling illegal protests by rejecting Mr. Mnangagwa’s victory in the fiercely contested elections on July 30th.
At least six people were killed two days after the vote in clashes between security forces and MDC Alliance supporters who alleged that their leader, Nelson Chamisa, had been robbed of victory.
There was great optimism that the elections would bring real change after the end of Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule in November.
But the MDC Alliance says the security forces have launched a brutal crackdown on the opposition following the disputed poll.
Mr. Biti is the first Senior Opposition Politician to be detained since Mr. Mnangagwa took over from Mr. Mugabe.
