Pleasantville man charged with 2 murders…2 months apart

A Pleasantville man has been charged with two murders two months apart.
Keyshawn “Boy Boy” Mckenzie went before the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with the murders of 16-year-old Noah Simmons and Chinese businessman Chen Zhi Zhong.
Noah was a form 4 student and footballer of Shiva Boys’ College.
He was killed at the home of his cousin at Union Park East, Gopaul Lands, Marabella, on May 8th.
On July 29th 24-year-old Mr. Zhong, was at his supermarket called at Manahambre Road, Princes Town, when a man walked up to him and shot him in the face.
Mr. Mckenzie, of Ixora Lane Pleasantville, was arrested last Friday during an anti-crime exercise by officers attached to the Southern Division.
Magistrate Natalie Diop transferred the Noah Simmons murder case to the San Fernando first court for September 6th.
The other murder case was transferred to the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court because Mr. Zhong’s was killed in that area.
Mr. Mckenzie is expected to appear in the Princes Town First Court today on other charges arising out of an unrelated shooting incident in Princes Town.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.