Police Commissioner denies claims he’s seeking monthly salary of 120 to 135 thousand

The Police Commissioner denies claims that he is seeking a monthly salary of 120 to 135 thousand dollars.

Gary Griffith says this information was included in a newspaper article and it is not true.

The Express story quotes a source as saying if that is agreed to, Mr. Griffith would be the highest paid Commissioner of Police the country has ever had.

But Mr. Griffith is insisting the information in the article is completely false.

He says it is extremely unfortunate that such information was not verified before being place in print.

Commissioner Griffith says he has submitted a singular offer to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Security and says that offer is nowhere close to what has been reported.

Mr. Griffith says he has not offered his services for financial gain.

On Wednesday the National Security Ministry said it is negotiating terms and conditions with Mr. Griffith.

In a release the Ministry said such negotiations will be settled before the new Commissioner assumes office.

The Ministry, which is tasked with the responsibility of negotiating the contractual terms and conditions with Mr. Griffith, said the process was being treated as a priority.

The Ministry is also confirming that Stephen Williams continues to be the Acting Commissioner of Police and is expected to go on vacation leave from August 17th to the 30th.