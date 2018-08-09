31-year-old man granted bail after human trafficking charge

A 31-year-old man has been granted bail after being charged with human trafficking of a young girl from Venezuela.
Jemmel Baptiste first appeared in court on July 23rd, one day after he was arrested during an anti crime exercise by police on Adventist Street Sangre Grande.
Mr. Baptiste is from Grand Lagoon Village Mayaro.
He was charged with ‘receiving a child into Trinidad and Tobago for the purpose of exploitation.
The minor was found in a vehicle with four adults during a police exercise on Adventist Street Sangre Grande.
Mr. Baptiste first appeared before Magistrate Gillian Scotland in the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court.
He was not called upon to plead and was advised to apply to a Judge in Chambers for bail.
The matter was then transferred to the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court for hearing on July 30th.
At this hearing, before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay, Mr. Baptiste was granted bail with surety in the sum of 80,000 dollars and the matter was adjourned to August 27th.
The statement from the police service said as a condition of bail Mr. Baptiste was ordered to report to the Mayaro Police Station every Monday between 6 am and 6 pm and make no contact with the victim.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.