I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

New National Security Minister still negotiating with incoming CoP Gary Griffith

Posted on August 9, 2018 by newscenter5

stuart_young_0The National Security Ministry is still negotiating terms and conditions with incoming Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

 

However, in a release yesterday the Ministry said such negotiations will be settled before the new Commissioner assumes office.

 

The Ministry, which is tasked with the responsibility of negotiating the contractual terms and conditions with Griffith, said the process was being treated as a priority.

 

The Ministry is also confirming that Stephen Williams continues to be the Acting Commissioner of Police and is expected to go on vacation leave from August 17th to the 30th.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *