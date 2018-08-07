Single mother pleads guilty to marijuana possession said she needed extra money for school supplies for her children

A single mother who pleaded guilty to marijuana possession says she hid the drug at her home because she needed extra money to buy school supplies for her three young children.
Her name is Sunita Singh and police found 230 grams of marijuana at her Gopaul Avenue, Gasparillo home last Sunday.
34-year-old Ms. Singh was sent to jail for one year by Magistrate Alicia Chankar yesterday.
The court was told by Prosecutor Cleyon Seedan that last Sunday afternoon WPC Marshall, along with officers of the Gasparillo Police Station, executed a search warrant at Ms. Singh’s Gopaul Avenue, Gasparillo home.
13 foil packets of marijuana were found under a wooden kitchen cupboard.
Officers also found 200 empty blue plastic packs and a box containing 1,000 white wrapping sheets.
Ms. Singh’s attorney Annalee Girwar asked the court for leniency saying her client did janitorial and domestic work but her income could not cover the cost of school books and supplies for her children, who are aged 14, 11 and 6 years old.
Magistrate Alicia Chankar said it was clear that the drug was packaged to sell.
The Magistrate said she empathised with the woman’s situation but cannot condone what had happened.
The police claimed Singh told them that she had given the rest of marijuana to a man to sell last Friday, but Singh claimed she only told the police that she got the illegal drugs from the man.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.