I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

House officers who refuse to take up employment in health care system would have their government assisted tuition pulled

Posted on August 10, 2018 by newscenter5
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Cabinet has decided that all House officers who refuse to take up employment in the Public Health Care System will have their Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses Programme loans pulled.

 

says the House officers will also be asked to repay the government for their medical studies.

 

 

At a news conference on Wednesday, Deyalsingh had said regional health authorities have been experiencing problems recruiting doctors to fill 11 specialty areas for the past year.

 

He said local doctor want to work only at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, San Fernando General Hospital or Port-of-Spain General Hospital rather than the rural communities.

 

Yesterday, Minister Deyalsingh said the decision by Cabinet would help fix that problem.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *