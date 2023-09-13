WPC BELIEVED TO HAVE KILLED HER HUSBAND ALSO AN OFFICER BEFORE TAKING HER OWN LIFE…

The Trinidad and Tobago police service is now said, to be in mourning after the suspected murder suicide involving Josette Marshall shot her husband, acting corporal Dwight Skeete before turning the gun on herself.

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher is saddened.

In a statement yesterday afternoon, she explained how police became aware of the suspected murder suicide.

Commissioner Harewood Christopher said, officers discovered the two bodies after they were called to the house on the corner of, Opal and Kestrel Boulevard Edinburg 500 Chaguanas.

She said, there is no motive yet for the deadly incident.