ACM AND CBU CONDEMNED THE SHOOTING AT A MEDIA HOUSE IN JAMAICA…

The Barbados-based Caribbean broadcasting Union and the Association of Caribbean Media Workers have now condemned the shooting incident at the parking lot of a media house in Jamaica last weekend.

The Press Association of Jamaica as well as the government and opposition parties, has condemned the attack on Nationwide News Network.

Two vehicles were damaged.

Chief Executive Officer of Nationwide News Cliff Hughes was last Friday shocked by the attack.

He is not intimidated, but he fears for his staff’s safety.

Several employees were in the parking lot at the time of the attack, but no one was hurt.

The ACM calls for “swift and impartial police investigation into shooting.

It says during a special meeting with the press association of Jamaica, it recommitted to providing support to our colleagues affected by this act, and will be in contact with regional as well as international partners bringing attention to this act.

In a statement, the CBU, a Not-For-Profit Association of public service and commercial broadcasters in the Caribbean, says it was joining the media around the region in condemning the incident.

The CBU describes the “drive-by shooting as an unprecedented event for media in the English-speaking Caribbean.

