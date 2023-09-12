THE PRESIDENT IN HER INAUGURAL ADDRESS TO THE PARLIAMENT CALLS FOR A COMING TOGETHER TO FIGHT CRIME…

President Elect, Christine Kangaloo

A call from the President of the Republic to come together and deal with most pressing in the country crime.

President Christine Kangaloo wants the ruling and Opposition representatives, in the houses of parliament to put aside the rivalries and deal with the scourge.

The President’s urging, was welcomed by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley after her address to the two houses of parliament yesterday.

Dr. Rowley says, he wants collaboration but he is doubtful it is going to happen.

During the reception which followed the formal ceremony at the Red House leader of the opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar insisted her side is ready to sit and talk with the government.

The National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds agrees, with the utterances of the President on dealing with crime.

Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday is not convinced, there will be collaboration on crime.

After the formalities the cabinet went into a two day retreat, where crime is expected to be one of the issues to be dealt with.