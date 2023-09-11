FARMERS UNDER ATTACK…

Couva north MP Ravi Ratiram

Farmers are said, to be under attack due to praedial larceny.

The Opposition United National Congress wants the police commissioner to give them guns.

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram says, their crops are stolen on a daily basis and the praedial larceny unit has failed to protect them.

At a news conference yesterday Mr. Ratiram said, the unit is grossly understaffed and under-resourced and the farmers are paying the price.

He called on Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher, issue firearm users licenses to all registered farmers.

He said, the time for talk is over and Commissioner Harewood Christopher must act now to protect the vulnerable group.

Mr Ratiram said, there is urgent need for alternative measures to protect the interest of farmers who feed the nation.