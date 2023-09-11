DR KEITH ROWLEY TO LEAD TWO DAY CABINET RETREAT FOLLOWING TODAYS OPENING OF PARLIAMENT…

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

A working retreat for members of the cabinet begins at the Crews Inn in Chaguaramas today.

The two day retreat was announced by the office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

The release from the OPM said, the retreat begins after the ceremonial opening of the parliament this morning.

The OPM said, the retreat ends at midday on Wednesday.

President Christine Kangaloo will address the two houses of parliament today, for the very first time since she assumed the position.

There is also word today that a new look Independent bench is likely to be unveiled.

President Kangaloo was sworn-in as the country’s 7th President in March this year.

The reportedly new Independent bench, will be her first selection as President.