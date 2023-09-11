VENEZUELAN REPLACEMENT VESSEL FOR THE DAMAGED CABO STAR TO TAKE TO THE SEABRIDGE TOMORROW….

The replacement vessel for the Cabo Star should begin working the sea bridge between Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow.

Word of this has come from the chairman of the Port Authority Lyle Alexander.

The vessel from Venezuela arrived over the weekend.

It is to bring relief to business operators and Tobagonians in general, after they suffered some reported shortages, because of there was limited transport between the two islands.

A fire in the engine room of the Cabo Star last month led to it being pulled out of service.

The port authority says trucks transporting cargo are being accommodated on the Buccoo Reef, Galleons Passage and APT James.

In the parliament last Friday opposition MP Rudranath Indiarsingh questioned if there was a cost attached for the use of the Venezuelan vessel.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said, no.

Mr. Indarsingh also questioned who was paying for the repairs of the Cabo Star.

The absence of the Cabo Star from the sea bridge presented major challenges for Tobago businesses, many of whom purchase goods and supplies in Trinidad.