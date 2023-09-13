CALYPSONIAN HELON FRANCIS, NEWLY APPOINTED INDEPENDENT SENATOR…

Newly appointed Independent Senator Helon Francis says, he is viewing his new role as an opportunity to serve his country.

The youngest member of the bench took his oath of office in the parliament on Monday.

Yesterday, Mr. Francis, an artist and calypsonian, said, he plans to continue performing.

He is a former monarch.

Mr. Francis said, what he does is for the people and so too this opportunity to serve.

He was speaking with News Center Five yesterday.

