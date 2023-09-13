KIM JONG-UN MEETS WITH PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN…

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.
They’re at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s far east.
The US suspects Kim Jong-Un is ready to supply weapons, to Moscow for the war in Ukraine.
Washington has warned that any arms deal with North Korea would violate UN sanctions.
While Kim was travelling to the meeting to, North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles.
