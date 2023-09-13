I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

KIM JONG-UN MEETS WITH PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN…

Posted on September 13, 2023 by admin

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They’re at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s far east.

The US suspects Kim Jong-Un is ready to supply weapons, to Moscow for the war in Ukraine.

Washington has warned that any arms deal with North Korea would violate UN sanctions.

While Kim was travelling to the meeting to, North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles.

This entry was posted in International News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *