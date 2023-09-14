I955 FM


NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER FITZGERALD HINDS TELLS OF ORGANISED CRIME WHERE PERSONS ARE PROFITING…

Posted on September 14, 2023 by admin
Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds

The National Security Minister takes aim at the purchase of legal guns.

Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday, addressed the passing out parade for 96 new recruits at the St. James barracks.

He said, organized crime is the catalyst for many of the unwanted ills in the society which they have turned into a business

The Minister assured everything is being done to minimize home invasions.

He claimed, 132 people have already been taken in by the police in the last nine months.

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher was again telling of the criticisms officers face.

She warned them against joining the noise.

Commissioner Harewood-Christopher said, time is changing the types of crimes being committed.

