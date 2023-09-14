POLICE SOCIAL AND WELFARE ASSOCIATION TELLS MEMBERS SEEK HELP IF UNDER STRESS…

Police officers faced with any form of stress, and or depression is advised to seek help.

This advice comes from their representing Police Social and Welfare Association.

The association says, there are systems in place within the TTPS to deal with such issues.

President ASP Gideon Dickson made the call, following the murder suicide involving two police officers at their home in Edinburg-500 Chaguanas on Tuesday afternoon.

Woman police constable Josette Marshall is believed to have shot her common law husband, constable Dwight Skeete several times, killing him instantly.

She then put the licensed gun to her head and pulled the trigger.

Neighbours who heard the gunshots found their bodies.

Yesterday ASP Dickson said, investigations into the tragedy are continuing.

He said this does not mean a work/life balance cannot be attained

According to reports, WPC Marshall was depressed and applied for leave, but was denied.

However, ASP Dickson said, this is not true.

He says the mental health of officers is a top priority for his association.