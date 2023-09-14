SEATTLE POLICE OFFICER LAUGHS AFTER A WOMAN WAS STRUCK BY A PATROL CAR…

An investigation is under way over a bodycam footage that appears to show a Seattle police officer laughing about a woman fatally struck by a patrol car.

Officer Daniel Auderer was responding to an incident where 23 year old Jaahnavi Kandula was killed near her university.

In the video, the officer is heard suggesting the Indian student’s life had “limited value” and the city should “just write a cheque”.

The officer has said, his comments were taken out of context.