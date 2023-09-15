FORMER SPORTS MINISTER BACK IN THE HOT SEAT… “DISCLOSE DARRYL SMITH SEX REPORT…”

The Prime Minister says, his legal team is looking into a newspaper article on the issue involving former Sports Minister Daryl Smith.

The article published in the Express yesterday under the headline, disclose Darryl Smith sex report…High Court rules office of PM’s decision unlawful, unfair.

The article says, The Office of the Prime Minister has been directed by the high court to reconsider a request made by Dr. Devant Maharaj, to disclose the report into allegations of sexual misconduct by former Sport Minister Darryl Smith.

It says, the report was prepared by a three-member investiga­tive committee, into allegations of sexual misconduct by the former People’s National Movement Government Sport Minister.

The article says, Justice Nadia Kangaloo made the order after Mr. Maharaj, a former Transport Minister in the People’s Partnership Administration, brought legal proceedings challen­ging the decision of the PM’s office in march 2019 to not disclose the report.

But, in response, Prime Minister Rowley says, his legal team is looking into the matter.

He says, his dismissal of Daryl Smith from his cabinet was in no way connected to allegations against the former Sports Minister.

Dr. Keith Rowley says, his decision was based on the Minister’s conduct in relation to, the internal workings of the ministry he was placed in charge of.

He says, has seen no court order so he is unable to comment on that at the moment.

Prime Minister Rowley says, all his information on the issue comes from the newspaper article on which he has sought legal advice.

He was responding to reporters at the post-cabinet media briefing yesterday.

