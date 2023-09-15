SECOND RUNNER UP OF MISS GRAND WAS UNAWARE OF MILEIDY NATIONALITY…

The second runner up in the Miss grand Trinidad and Tobago Pageant says, she was unaware of the nationality criterion for entrants to the pageant.

Rebkah Hislop, who represented St. Joseph says, she saw the eventual winner as her competitor and no more.

Miss Hislop was the runner up to newly crowned controversial Venezuelan national, Mileidy Materano at the local leg of the competition last Sunday night at Movie Town.

Speaking with News Centre Five yesterday, Miss Hislop stayed clear of any controversy.

Miss Hislop also said, she is ready to serve if and when called up to do so as she has been training for this role for some time.