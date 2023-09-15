DELAPIDATED CONDITIONS AT TWO SCHOOLS AT MP’S DISTRICT…

Opposition Senator Anita Haynes

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes tells of delapidated conditions at two schools in her district.

The situation has shut down a Primary School and placed students of a Secondary School on a rotational schedule.

The two schools affected are Happy Hill Hindu School and Gasparillo Secondary School.

Ms. Haynes says, she has witnessed the condition of the schools with her own eyes.

Speaking with News Center Five yesterday, she lamented the closure of the Happy Hill Hindu School and the concerns raised by parents of students.

The Gasparillo Secondary Miss Haynes said, 18 classrooms have been affected by the closure of Block B.

Ms. Haynes said, the lack of communication by the Ministry of Education, on the matters has prompted a request for the Freedom of Information Act, to find out the status of repairs at the many affected schools.